10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, December 27,  2019

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning, December 27, 2019.

2023: PDP to field consensus presidential candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be fielding a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election, the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril has said.

According to Jibril, who spoke at a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, in order to achieve this, the party will embark on nationwide consultations among its members. He further revealed that the consultation visits would also be used to reconcile its aggrieved members in order to have a united front and position itself for the task of taking over government in 2023 from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP BOT chairman also revealed that his board has raised a committee to find out why the party lost the recent governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, added that any member with presidential ambition was free to exercise his right to do so. Read more

Obaseki claims Buhari asked Edo APC to deal with Oshiomhole, supporters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari directed the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deal with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and his supporters for anti-poverty activities.

The governor made the claim at a rally of APC members from the Owan East and West Local Government Areas in Sabogida-Ora, according to a statement issued late Thursday by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie. Obaseki also insisted that Oshiomhole is not a member of the party, adding that the APC in the state was united, strong and formidable and that members of the EPM were not members of the party. Read more

Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must take pictures together in Zamfara

The Zamfara state government has prohibited the sale of cattle without receipts to prove that they were not stolen. According to the state’s commissioner of security and home affairs, Abubakar Daura, this is to curb the increasing rate of cattle rustling. He said the rate at which stolen cattle were being sold in Zamfara markets had become unbearable and worrisome. While addressing newsmen in Gusau, Daura explained that the state government decided that the sale of cattle would be carried out under its watchful eyes, stressing that security operatives in the state had been instructed to carry out the assignment. Read more

5. TERROR ATTACK: Buhari declares Nigeria’s support for Burkina Faso

Following the deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens of Burkina Faso, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of the country of Nigeria’s support. Reacting to the Tuesday attack in Arbinda, northern part of the country, President Buhari assured Burkina Faso that their brothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion would not abandon them to their fate. Buhari said the slaying of 31 women was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable people all over the world. Read more

‘Once we give education to our children, the sky is their starting point’ —Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday he would not mind breaking some toes in order to serve the ordinary people of the state. The governor also said he never thought he would live up to 30 years, adding that he is always grateful to God for giving him the opportunity to live beyond three decades on earth. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said Makinde who clocked 52 on Christmas Day, made the declaration during his Birthday Thanksgiving Service held at the St Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan. Read more

6. Buhari has given Nigerians ‘the best Christmas gift’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday described the Presidency’s allusion to the existence of a cabal in Aso Rock as the best Christmas gift to Nigerians. The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had last Wednesday, described the cabal in the Presidency as a group of respected Nigerians who were not there as hungry people eager to grab things for themselves.

In his reaction to the presidential aide’s remarks, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, said Nigerians could now finally agree with the PDP that those who were in charge of their affairs were different from those they entrusted their mandate. Read more

7. PLATEAU: PDP lawmakers reject tenure extension for LG chairmen

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected moves to extend the tenure for caretaker chairmen of four local government areas of the state. The rejection by PDP lawmakers was made known at a news conference in Jos on Wednesday by Mr Sohchang Zimgtim, member representing Langtang South in the assembly, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues.

Zimgtim described the move to extend the tenure of the LG chairmen as unconstitutional and deliberate attempt to deny the people of the areas the right to vote for their representatives. Read more

8. Ortom counsels Buhari to rethink visa on arrival policy

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to have a rethink about the visa on arrival policy his administration says will begin in January 2020 for African travelers. The governor gave the advice in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Wednesday, adding that the decision meant that Africans wishing to travel to Nigeria could freely do so whenever they desire.

“It portends danger ahead as Nigeria will soon turn to a safe haven for persons with questionable character such as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance”, Ortom said. He appealed to the President to reconsider the decision in the overall interest of the nation. Read more

9. Kano bans opposite genders from boarding same tricycle

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday banned men and women from entering the same commercial tricycles across the state. The ban takes effect from next month. The governor, who announced the ban at the closing ceremony of the 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, said the state government was committed to upholding Islamic values in the state. The governor was represented at the forum by the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina. Ganduje also charged participants at the event to shun drug abuse. Read more

10. Kano seals witchcraft centre where ‘all sicknesses are healed’

The government of Kano State has sealed a ‘witchcraft centre’ in the state that claimed to heal all sicknesses. The centre located at Makoli town in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, belongs to one Yahaya Ali (Ciroman Sarkin mayu). The executive secretary, Private Health Institutions Management Agency, (PHIMA) Usman Aliyu, who spoke to newsmen, said Ali claimed to be a spiritual healer of all sicknesses. Aliyu, who is a medical doctor said when the centre was raided that many patients, who required surgery or prompt medical attention were all found there. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions