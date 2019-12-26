Buhari has given Nigerians ‘the best Christmas gift’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday described the Presidency’s allusion to the existence of a cabal in Aso Rock as the best Christmas gift to Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had last Wednesday, described the cabal in the Presidency as a group of respected Nigerians who were not there as hungry people eager to grab things for themselves.

In his reaction to the presidential aide’s remarks, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, said Nigerians could now finally agree with the PDP that those who were in charge of their affairs were different from those they entrusted their mandate.

He said: “The Presidency has given Nigerians the best Christmas gift by finally admitting that indeed, a cabal is in charge of their affairs. The people they voted for are not the ones governing the people. So, we can now see why nothing is moving in the right direction.

“If members of the cabal are not hungry as Shehu said, can he tell us what impact they have made after they found themselves in the corridor of powers? Are Nigerian lives better off today than they were before the All Progressives Congress (APC) came on board?

“They have since ran out of smart arguments and they can no longer deny the truth starring them in the face. The cabal has ruined Nigeria, for their selfish interest.

“Our advice to Nigerians is simple: Be prepared to push this unprepared party out of power in 2023. It is good we are witnessing what capacity they have for governance but having failed completely, there is no need to give them another chance.”

