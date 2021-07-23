Metro
Man jailed 10 years for land scam in Kaduna
Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has sentenced one Gershon Kasham to 10 years in prison for land fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in statement on Friday, said Kasham was convicted on an amended one-count charge of land fraud.
READ ALSO: Kaduna Police rescues four kidnap victims
The statement read: “The convict was jailed over a payment he received for a plot of land along Sir Patrick Yakowa Road which he sold to a complainant and it turned out that the land was not vacant.
“He pleaded guilty to the charge.
“Justice Darius sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....