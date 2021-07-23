Man jailed 10 years for land scam in Kaduna

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has sentenced one Gershon Kasham to 10 years in prison for land fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in statement on Friday, said Kasham was convicted on an amended one-count charge of land fraud.

The statement read: “The convict was jailed over a payment he received for a plot of land along Sir Patrick Yakowa Road which he sold to a complainant and it turned out that the land was not vacant.

“He pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Justice Darius sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.”

