Katsina police foils bandits’ attack, rescues eight victims

The Katsina State Police Command has disclosed that it foiled an attack by bandits on Kabobi village in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

This was revealed in a statement on Friday in Katsina by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah.

The statement read: “On Friday, July 23, 2021, at about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia-Batsari road, exactly at Kabobi village, Batsari LGA.

“The hoodlums attacked and kidnapped all the occupants of a motor vehicle, Volkswagen Passat Wagon, and whisked them away into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Batsari led teams of Operation Puff Adder and ‘Sharan Daji’ to the area and engaged them into a gun duel, and successfully rescued eight of the victims.

“Those rescued include a 70-year-old man, 13-year-old girl, three 12-year-old girls, all from Garin Inu village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“Another 20-year-old girl, and her two children, all from Turaku Quarters in Batsari LGA of Katsina state.”

Isah said the search parties were still combing the area to arrest the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three missing persons as the investigation continues.

