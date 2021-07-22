Tension in Abuja community as suspected bandits send robbery notice

The current state of insecurity continues as residents of Mpape Phase 2, a community near the highbrow Maitama District, Abuja is currently in a state of unease over a notice allegedly sent to the area by suspected armed robbers.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the notice was aimed at keeping the residents at alert for an impending attack.

Furthermore, the bandits said each resident must have at least N100,000 cash or be prepared to be killed.

The letter which was titled “Business Operations” said the Nigerian army and other security agencies would not stop them from carrying out the attack.

It read, “Hello friends, this is to inform you that we are coming for an operation very soon in this area. By this letter, you are directed to have at least N100,000 ready to make it easy for us or you face dire consequences. If you like to call the police or army, nobody can stop us. Yours, The Arch.”

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, has urged members of the community to exercise calm.

“The police are on top of the situation,” she said.

