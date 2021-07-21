NSCDC arrests woman for alleged theft of fabrics worth N.5m in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ganiyat AbdulRaheem for alleged theft of a bundle of clothes valued at N500,000 in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Ilorin, the state capital.

Afolabi said the suspect committed the crime on July 15 at Ago Market, llorin.

He said: “A case of theft was reported at our office on July 18. It was transferred to the command’s Intelligence and Investigation Unit for further action.

“Fortunately, the suspect was caught by the complainant and handed over to the corps’ patrol team, known as Operation Harmony.”

He added that one Abdulahi Soliu, a tricycle operator, alleged to be an accomplice to the suspect, had also been arrested.

The spokesman revealed that the suspect and her accomplice were interrogated at NSCDC headquarters in the state capital.

“The investigation on the matter had been concluded. The suspects will appear before a Magistrate’s Court after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday,” Afolabi added.

