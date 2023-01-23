Market cap rises by N34.32bn, as Japaul Gold, Unity Bank suffer low demands

Nigerian stock market ended trading with N28.68 trillion equity capitalisation on Monday, slightly above the N28.64 trillion recorded on Friday.

This shows the market capitalisation increased by 0.11 per cent or N34.32 billion after trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index rose slightly from 52,594.68 ASI to 52,657.69 after gaining 63.01 basis points.

On Monday, investors exchanged 143.73 million shares, valued at N1.77 billion, in 4,078 deals.

This was against the 443.75 million shares traded in 3,100 deals on Friday worth N1.68 billion.

John Holt led the gainers’ list with 9.38 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.96kobo to N1.05 per share.

Secure Electronic Technology gained 9.09 per cent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Chams share value was up by 7.69 per cent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Geregu share traded upward by N9.60kobo to rise from N138.80kobo to N148.40kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport gained 6.90 per cent to close at N0.31kobo, above its opening price of N0.29kobo per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

CWG share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.94kobo from N1.04 per share.

Japaul Gold lost 6.67 per cent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Unity Bank share dropped from N0.58kobo to N0.55kobo per share after losing 5.17 per cent during trading.

Courtville lost 4 per cent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 19.65 million shares valued at N229.71 million.

Chams traded 11.21 million shares worth N3.10 million.

GTCO sold 10.99 million shares worth N264.99 million.

Transcorp followed with 10.57 million shares valued at N12.81 million, while Sterling Bank traded 10.20 million shares valued at N15.93 million.

