Massive sell-off among investors of Wema Bank, Zenith Bank as stock trade plunges | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Massive sell-off among investors of Wema Bank, Zenith Bank as stock trade plunges
The Nigerian stock market ended the last day of trading week on a bearish note, as the equity capitalisation plunged to N20.82 trillion on Friday, having closed Thursday’s market with N20.97 trillion as equity capitalisation.
Traded volume of shares by investors, however, rose to N507.25 million on Friday, surpassing the N326.03 million investors traded on Thursday.
The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0 74 percent at the end of trading today, as it settled at 39,799.89 ASI, falling below the market share value of Thursday, which was 40,095.49 ASI.
Deals sealed by investors also plunged on Friday, hitting 4,465, having recorded 4,567 deals on Thursday at the close of market on Friday.
Value of shares also dipped by end of trading today, declining to N2.44 billion, against the N3.71 billion reported on Thursday.
At the end of trading, Lasaco share price increased from N1.12kobo to N1.23kobo per share following a gain of N0.11kobo in its share price.
Mutual Benefit share price rose by 8.11 percent and moved from N0.37kobo to N0.4kobo.
Courtville made the list following a gain of 5 percent in share price, which increased from N0.2kobo to N0.21kobo.
Oando share price rose by 2.99 percent to end trading at N3.45kobo from N3.35kobo.
Nahco also recorded 2.70 percent growth and moved from N2.22kobo to N2.28kobo per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Investors net N27bn as Oando tops gainers’ chart in Nigeria’s stock market
Wema Bank topped losers list after shielding 10 percent in share price to drop from N0.7kobo to N0.63kobo at the end of trading.
Champion Brew share price dropped from N2.8kobo to N2.52kobo following a loss of N0.28kobo in its share price.
Sunu Assurance share price plunged by 9.59 percent to end trading at N0.66kobo per share from N0.73kobo.
African Prudential share price declined from N6.1kobo to N5.75kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo in share price during trading.
Mansard completed the list as its share price fell by 5.36 percent to end trading at N1.06 per share, having opened trade with N1.12kobo.
For traded shares, Wema Bank was the most active stock on Friday as investors traded 304.52 million shares worth N197.26 million.
First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 30.75 million and valued at N226.05 million.
Zenith Bank was next with 26.61 million shares traded at a cost of N677.40 million.
Transcorp reported 22.92 million shares worth N20.68 million, while United Capital recorded over 17.14 million traded shares at a value of N104.60 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...