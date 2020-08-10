Master Plan for development of North East to be made ready soon —Commission

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has revealed its readiness to unveil a masterplan for the development of the troubled sub-region which has witnessed unending attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the managing director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali, when the six governors of the region paid a courtesy call on the commission in Maiduguri.

Goni who commended the initiative, which he believed would cover all aspects of lives that include livelihood development, said that as a mandate of the commission, it has plans that will transit between humanitarian development and development of peace and stability in the region.

According to him, it is a very composite thing that NEDC is going to do that will cover all aspects of lives that include livelihoods development in a bid to make the Northeast region regain its glorious past.

“This week, we have finally decided that all the management Staff should move to Maiduguri, the headquarters of the commission. We are going to seek more support so that we can do our work effectively and efficiently. Each of the governors has given us temporary office to operate in their respective states”.

“With collaboration and teamwork, the Northeast region shall rise again to its glorious past,” he said.

On the N6 billion Education Endowment Fund (EEF) set up by the NEDC for the Northeast, Goni said the Fund is meant to resuscitate the region’s devastated education sector and rebuild the human capital.

