ALLEGED MISSING N100BN: Group tells Reps to forget probing NEDC but concentrate on NDDC

The North-East Development Association (NEDA) has described the House of Representatives probe of alleged N100 billion missing in the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as an exercise bound to fail.

The North-East group said that the claim of N100 billion missing in NEDC was politically motivated and that probing it would amount to a wasted effort.

According to the group, the lawmakers should rather concentrate their efforts in tidying up the mess in the southern sister organisation (the Niger Delta Development Commission) which had guzzled trillions of Naira over the years with nothing to show for it.

This was contained in statement the Director, Liaison Office of the association, Mallam Kabiru Duhu, made available during a chat with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

Following a motion by the Reps Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, last week, the lower chamber of the National Assembly resolved to probe the alleged missing N100 billion at the NEDC.

However, Duhu said the resolution was nothing but a smear campaign against NEDC and the North which would eventually fail.

Noting that the North-East Commission was just a year old, Duhu said despite that, the NEDC’s developmental efforts remained obvious and applaudable by the good people of the region, especially the masses.

He regretted that lawmakers from the North-East, who should have risen in defence of the activities of the NEDC, kept mute when the resolution to probe the commission was reached.

