Pastor Okotie’s alarm over COVID-19 vaccine, Don Jazzy outraged over NDDC probe. See other scoops that kept the mill spinning

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has refuted claims that Osun faithfuls are idol worshippers as held in some quarters.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the monarch made the clarification days ago when he received devotees at the ancient city celebrating the annual Osun festival. He explained that the carnival is the celebration of water, noting that everyone knows that water is life.

“We’re using this instance to reconnect with our Creator through nature to cleanse the world, and especially to end the pandemic. We are remembering our ancestors and it is unfair to call us idol worshipers,” he said.

TACHA

Popular Big Brother 2019 reality TV star, Tacha has penned a multi-million naira deal with mobile phone producer, OPPO Nigeria, to become an ambassador of the brand.

Revealing why Tacha was selected as an ambassador, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, said that it was based on the interesting persona she possesses and her charming aura.

“For OPPO, this connects perfectly with the genuine desire to rise to the top of the Nigerian Smartphone industry in a very short time. We are sure that the partnership with Tacha is a positive step in the right direction,” Akinola stated.

PASTOR CHRIS OKOTIE

Pastor Chris Okotie, the founder of the Household of God Church International Ministries has raised an alarm over the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The televangelist whipped up his own conspiracy theory when he revealed on a YouTube broadcast that anyone that accepts to take the vaccine by Bill Gates has entered into communion with lucifer.

“So, when you eat the genetically modified organisms GMOs, and you take the vaccine, you’ve entered into communion with Satan, with Lucifer, and that communion involves blood.

“Now, since the blood of Jesus is not what he’s talking about, or what he has to offer, he will require you to seek blood somewhere else, and the only place that you can find blood, is another human being.

“So, one of the things that the vaccine by Bill Gates will make you do is to become a ‘vampire’ who needs to drink blood for sustenance,” the cleric said in the YouTube broadcast.

DON JAZZY

Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD) head honcho, Don Jazzy has spilled his guts over the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the federal government of Nigeria.

The music producer who was miffed by the level of corruption in the NDDC said that a great opportunity for the Niger Delta region to become a model for the entire nation was wasted by a few selfish individuals.

The music executive in a series of posts on social media said that corruption has now become so endemic in Nigeria and also wondered out loud if Ken Saro-Wiwa who lost his life for the region’s cause would be proud of the current state of the Niger Delta.

Don Jazzy wrote; “I have read through to know the Senate’s resolution on the NDDC probe in the National assembly and so many things come to mind.

“NDDC’s birth in 2000 during former President Obasanjo’s regime was supposed to right the wrongs made under OMPADEC in the 90s but unfortunately we are still here digging the hole we found ourselves in after two decades.

“Corruption has now become so endemic in our nation that people loot huge public funds with reckless abandon.

“We are always quick to blame the elite and the government for the sorry and pitiful state of the country while so many of us are patiently waiting for our turns to be in public positions and so we become rogues too,” he added.

PHOENIX OSINUGA

The death of radio personality Phoenix Osinuga, the wife of late singer, Nomoreloss, has been confirmed to the dismay of her family members, close friends and scores of her colleagues.

We can confirm that Phoenix Osinuga, an on air personality with Rhythm FM who was married to Nomoreloss, who passed away in 2016 after a short battle with Pneumonia, died after suffering from fibromyalgia for almost 4 years.

The death of the radio personality who got married to Nomoreloss in 2008 and welcomed their daughter in 2011, comes three years after her colleagues took to social media to solicit for funds to help get her back on her feet after suffering from fibromyalgia- a rheumatic condition characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points on the body.

ADEDAMOLA “ADEHERSELF” ADEWALE

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as “Adeherself” is now a free bird after she met her bail conditions following her arrest.

Adeherself who was arrested about a week ago following intelligence received by the EFCC on her link with the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos, thanked all who stood by her side during her ordeal.

The social media influencer took to her Instagram live chat to thank fans for their support during her arrest.

She wrote, “To God be the glory. God, thank you for everything, you know the end from the beginning and all glory, adoration and honor be to your holy name.”

KANYE WEST

American rapper, Kanye West, has begged for forgiveness from his wife, Kim Kardashian, for going public with their private matter after he claimed in a series of tweets that Kim and Kris Jenner tried to lock him up.

The US presidential candidate who also said in the Twitter post that living with the Kardashian’s was similar to that of the ‘Get out’ movie, adding that he has been trying to get a divorce from her, issued a public apology and begged for forgiveness from his wife over his recent behavior.

Kanye wrote; “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.

“Thank you for always being there for me,” the rapper added.

