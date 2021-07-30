Matawalle seeks harsher punishments for human trafficking, gender-based violence

The Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Matawalle has called for the institution of harsher deterrents in order to redress the scourge of human trafficking and gender-based violence in the country.

Matawalle made this call on Friday in Abuja while delivering a speech to mark this year’s ‘World Day Against Trafficking in People,’ which was held at the British High Commissioner’s residence, Maitama.

This was contained in a press statement signed by his Director-General, Press Affairs, Mr Yusuf Idris Gusau.

According to the governor, such measures should also handle all those colluding with others to commit the act.

“It will certainly put the victims of human trafficking at the centre of the campaign and will highlight the importance of listening to and learning from survivors of human trafficking which will also provide a better approach and response against the menace which looks like the return of slavery in the age that recorded the highest pinnacle of development in all spheres of human existence,” Matawalle said.

In order to tackle the menace in Zamfara State, the governor noted that his administration inaugurated a high powered committee under the leadership of the first lady of the state with a mandate to achieve an egalitarian society that will equally provide a veritable platform for development.

