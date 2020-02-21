Mba expects 2020 Police Games to produce exceptional talents like Ajunwa

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, has aired his expectations as the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Police Games approaches.

Mba, who spoke to the media this week, said the force is determined to produce exceptional athletes that can compete internationally and bring glory to the nation.

The 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Games has been scheduled to begin on February 29, 2020 at different locations in Anambra State.

And competitors from all the 12 zones of the Nigeria Police will participate in different games including weightlifting, boxing, swimming, shooting, football, volleyball, basket ball, table tennis, lawn tennis, among others.

Speaking to the media, Mba said the Games will prepare Police athletes ahead of next month’s National Sports Festival in Benin and also produce great police ambassadors like Chioma Ajunwa, late Sunday Bada and Samuel Peter.

Read Also: Again, court trashes corruption allegation against Pinnick, Sanusi

“After Ajunwa became Nigeria’s first athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, no other athlete has done that and now we are determined to bring out more of such exceptional talents that will bring glory to Nigeria,” he said.

“We have more of such and we are happy all is set for the 2020 Nigeria Police Games.

“We want to use Awka 2020 to make a statement. We want to tell Nigerians that our police is not all about chasing armed robbers alone but can also contribute to the social development of the country through sports.”

Mba also showered praises on the government of Anambra State for working with the police on this project.

He explained that this edition was coming late after the 2016 edition in Abuja due to financial constraints.

Zone Two, comprising of Lagos and Ogun states, emerged champions at the last edition of the Games in 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions