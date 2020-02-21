Amid complaints Taraba gov, Ishaku, reveals why he can’t leave Abuja, for now

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has finally opened up on why he has remained in Abuja, despite complaints from some people in the state.

The governor claimed that he was involved in a domestic accident that needed medical attention at the nation’s capital.

The governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, berating the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for whipping up unnecessary sentiments and hate towards the governor instead of being sympathetic.

Abu said: “In the past couple of weeks, the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State, had orchestrated a campaign of hate and acrimony against the person and the administration of Darius Ishaku, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, taking advantage of the governor’s prolonged stay in Abuja, which was necessitated by an unfortunate domestic accident he had earlier suffered. As a result, His Excellency has had to stay back in Abuja to receive medical attention.

“But rather than show sympathy for the governor, the APC leaders have taken advantage of this unfortunate development to invent and promote all kinds of inanities and outright falsehood against him.”

According to the statement, contrary to claims by the APC Chairman in Taraba State, Ibrahim El-Sudi, the governor’s stay in Abuja had not impacted negatively on the the delivery of democracy dividends by the Ishaku administration, adding that no aspect of governmental activities had suffered a setback as a result.

He said: “For example, the dualisation of the Airport Road in Jalingo which comes with an overhead bridge has started and has made steady progress even in the absence of the governor. So also is the Mararaba- Baissa-Abong-Kan-Iyaka-Nguroje Road which is the shortest road to the Mambilla Dam Project.”

The spokesman also disclosed that the 2020 budget bill had been signed into law and was being implemented with vigour while salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities were also being paid promptly.

Insisting that the governor had not committed any impeachable offence, Abu said: “What the people expected is for the APC leaders to praise Governor Ishaku for diligently ensuring the smooth running of the affairs of the state despite his accident.”

