Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday.
Rewane, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, said the report did not match the reality of Nigerians.
He said the economic basket or framework used by NBS to arrive at the 16.47 percent inflation rate for January was archaic, adding that the rate should be higher than what the Bureau reported.
He said Nigeria was still using the results from the economic rebase of 2009 as of today’s reality.
The change in prices of goods and services during the last rebasing of the Nigerian economy from 1990 to 2010 is still being used as the current reality of commodities by NBS even though prices have changed and skyrocketed.
To get true picture of Nigeria’s current inflation rate, Rewane called for rebasing of the economy.
He said: “Nigeria is planning on rebasing its economy, but economy rebasing is meant to occur every five years, in order for the government to track price changes in commodities and identify new economies that have grown since the last rebase.
“The last basket was in 2009, which is about 11 years ago. In 2009, how much did you spend on telephone, broadband, and data? How much did you spend on movies?
“So your consumption patterns have changed since 2009. Therefore, if we used the same basket of 2009 when the consumption profile was completely different, then we would have a different outcome.
“If calculated as it should be, inflation number will be way higher than what we have today. Rebasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be done periodically. Normally, it should be every five years. And it’s not only rebasing of the GDP, but also the reconstitution of the inflation basket.
“The inflation numbers that came out today are still based on a basket that was framed in 2009. That is totally out of line with reality. If you take the real basket, the inflation numbers will actually be much higher than what you see.
“Base on today’s inflation, the GDP number in naira terms will be higher. But when you take the new currency value, you find out in dollar terms the GDP actually declared in number.
“But it’s important to have a more accurate picture. A picture that is reflective of current conditions and historical data. So what it’s going to do is make our GDP number more comparable and therefore, we are able to make decisions.”
Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading.
Okonjo-Iweala made the call at a virtual interview session anchored by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) 2021.
She said e-commerce could drive industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Okonjo-Iweala said the need to move from the position of constant exporting of raw materials to value addition processes was pertinent now more than ever.
The new WTO chief said more than 90 percent of pharmaceutical products were imported into Africa, a situation, which provided a big gap and opportunities for manufacturing within the continent.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, urged both the federal and state governments to leverage the opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) not just as a consumer market, but as a manufacturing and exporting nation.
She said: “The world is going digital, which means e-commerce is here to stay and I am excited about negotiating e-commerce agreements because I feel our cities and countries can benefit.
“We have many Small and Medium Enterprises, many of which are women-owned and I would like to see them running on the digital platform.
”We also have to get from the position where we are exporting raw materials to one where we are adding more value and processes.
“For Lagos, Nigeria, and the continent, we have to ask ourselves the big question, how do we industrialise Africa? And the agenda 2063 of the African Union looks very much like how we can get there.
“Africa imports more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical products that we use on the continent, so that is a big gap and there is an opportunity for us to manufacture those products.
“We have a market of 1.3 billion people, equivalent to China and India, and with the AfCFTA under implementation, Lagos and Nigeria must look at how they can take advantage of such a big market.”
Okonjo-Iweala said that besides manufacturing, there were the creative arts and medical services, amongst others which the government must accord priority attention.
According to her, the future is changing and very dynamic; the future is artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
“Lagos is one of the most exciting cities in Africa and by extension, the world. So, how can we make the creative arts and the movie industry create more jobs for the youths.
“I think the biggest challenge for Lagos State is infrastructure, I mean infrastructure of the future, not just roads, but telecommunication infrastructure,” she added.
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity.
The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Aaron Artimas, stated this when he received the Guild of Actors and Film Producers in his office in Abuja.
He said: “Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies (GenCoS).
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy.”
Mamman expressed concern over the failure of the DiSCos to stabilise their operations to meet their financial obligations to other players in the sector.
He said it was in response to this unfortunate development that the federal government was forced to partly subsidise the sector to reduce the burden on ordinary Nigerians.
The minister added: “Nigerians must understand that these companies were privatised long before the advent of this administration but the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector.”
Mamman claimed that most of the DisCos were sold off and managed as family businesses, a development that has hampered its effective management.
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks.
The surge in Bitcoin valuation is the first time in recent months that it will rise without a push from a prominent investor or company.
However, Bitcoin was unable to maintain the surge, as it dropped from $50,584.85, and currently trade for $48,657.21, according to Coindesk a cryptocurrency trading platform.
The lowest Bitcoin price within 24 hours is $47,088.84.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the surge in Bitcoin price is the first indication of market acceptance and expanding reach across various countries.
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country, Nigerians are still trading heavily in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency among the digital assets that have changed the way individuals and companies transact. It has made trading possible without a CBN-backed currency.
