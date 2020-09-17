Microsoft, AGRA partner to support Africa’s digital transformation in agriculture

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Microsoft has signed a new partnership deal with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) to co-create technology solutions in agriculture.

Microsoft, according to plans, will do this through its 4Afrika initiative, supporting AGRA’s digital transformation as it works to improve food security for 30 million farming households across 11 countries by 2021.

Speaking on the need to develop data and AI, Google noted that the MOU was aimed at encouraging the use of big data and AI in the digital transformation of AGRA, working with the Kenyan government and expanding to Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Ethiopia.

Listing some of the significance of the partnership, Google further noted that the deal will also facilitate supports to AGRA grantees as it looks to improve their digital offering by exploring areas of use of big data and artificial intelligence.

In addition, it is expected to provide skills development support to AGRA through leveraging existing Microsoft programmes, including co-managing an internship programme as well as co-design and development of technology solutions to support AGRA programmes and processes.

Vanessa Adams, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Chief of Party at AGRA, who confirmed the partnership, expressed his excitement to work with Google.

He said: “We look forward to next year to deepen each area of work we have begun together both technically and geographically. We very much appreciate the opportunity to draw on Microsoft’s digital architecture support on digital ecosystems and big data platforms.”

