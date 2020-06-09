Moses Simon reveals ‘strong desire’ to play in Premier League

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has made public his ‘strong desire’ to someday play in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who recently bagged the award for best player of the year at French side Nantes, says he has always wanted to play in the most-followed league in the world.

Simon is a Levante of Spain player, a move he made after plans to join Brighton of England did not work out.

“It was very close, but I’m happy with my football. I will take my career as it comes,” Simon told Tribalfootball.com.

“Yes. I was aware of some clubs seeking to sign me like Brighton showing strong interest with their package to sign me, but the deal did not see the light of the day. I don’t want to go into details about what happened.

“I have strong desire to play in the EPL.

“This is my dream, but things happen in football and I believe everything is for my good. When it is time, it is time. I believe in destiny.

“Talking about offers from other Premier League clubs, I think my manager is in the best position to handle the business of transfer or offers that comes to my table. Mine is to play football and I leave my manager to handle that aspect for me.

“Why not? It is the dream of most footballers to play in the EPL. It is the most followed league in the world.

“I’m glad that I have played in one of the best leagues in the world which is the La Liga. Playing against Lionel Messi is like possessing a fortune. If God say that I will still play in the EPL, I will.”

