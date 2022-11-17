MURIC slams petition on lawyer for wearing native doctor’s attire to court

Malcolm Omirhobo, a lawyer and human rights activist from Lagos, has been given 24 days by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee of the Body of Benchers to respond to a complaint made against him by Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for showing up at the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court dressed as a native doctor.

Omirhobo received the 24-day notice from the LPDC in a letter dated October 7, 2022.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Muslim women’s hijabs, Omirhobo appeared in court on June 27, 2022, wearing his native doctor’s costume over his wig.

However, Omirhobo was ordered to reply to a petition that MURIC had filed against him about his attire before the Supreme Court in a letter dated October 7, 2022, and signed by the LPDC Secretary, Mr. Daniel Tela.

Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, had earlier condemned the lawyer’s behaviour, saying it is not only contemptuous of the Supreme Court pronouncement but also provocative, condescending, and irreconcilable with the noble profession of law.

Confirming the 24 days notice, Omirhobo wrote on his social media handle; “I have just received a frivolous and vexatious originating application in respect of the allegation of misconduct against me for dressing as prescribed by my religion in the exercise of my fundamental right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion by Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) from the Body of Benchers, Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee. I am to file my defence within 24 days. – Malcolm Omirhobo.”

According to MURIC’s attorney, Muhammad Aliyu, in the originating application with the file number BB/LPDC/896/2022, which was sent to LPDC in response to allegations of professional misconduct, Omirhobo behaved in a way that was improper for a legal professional and embarrassed both MURIC and the legal profession.

He said “Therefore, he (Omirhobo) shall be required to answer allegations contained in the Statement/Affidavit which accompanies this application and such order be made as the Committee shall think right.’’

Omirhobo was instructed to provide affidavits outlining his defense against the Originating Application made by MURIC in Case No. BB/LPDC/896/2022.

The Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeal Lagos ruling that lifted the prohibition on the hijab in public schools in Lagos State in a decision handed down on June 17, 2022.

By a vote of 5 to 2, the Supreme Court decided that the appellate court was correct to annul and set aside the Lagos High Court’s ruling that forbade female Muslim students from donning the hijab (a head covering veil) with their school uniforms.

The Lagos State’s appeal was subsequently denied because it lacked merit.

Omirhobo, who was protesting the verdict, was spotted at the Supreme Court’s grounds on June 23, 2022, wearing his native doctor’s clothing along with a wig and gown. On Monday, June 27, he also donned the same outfit to the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The human rights lawyer was met with resistance by some attorneys who objected to his appearance before the court in such attire, arguing that he could not be heard as he was not properly dressed as a lawyer before the court.

Omirhobo appeared before Justice Tijiani Ringim barefooted with cowries tied on his two legs, and his wig had two long feathers, with cowries on his two hands and tied a red wrapper, while he wore his lawyer’s gown over it.

He proclaimed his presence as the applicant when his case was called, and some attorneys, including Festus Afeyodion and Abdullah Dania, informed the court that he shouldn’t be heard because he wasn’t properly robbed.

Dania said, “I am a lawyer, my Lord can imagine the way my learned friend appears before the court as a professional. The rules that govern us as a lawyer do not allow improper dressing.”

Adamu told the court that he would like to furnish the court with his written submission in line with the direction of the court.

