MURIC urges CBN to return Arabic inscriptions on all Naira denominations

Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has backed plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the Naira notes, but gave the apex bank a condition that the “Arabic Ajami” inscription must be added on all denominations.

MURIC made its stance known in a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the its Director-General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, which urged the CBN to bring back the inscriptions that were removed from some denominations by former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Part of the statement as seen by Ripples Nigeria reads:

“The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, announced on October 26 2022, the plan by the CBN to redesign the naira.

“MURIC hereby expresses its support for the project with the proviso that all the denominations must contain Arabic inscriptions just as they had been before Arabic Ajami was conspiratorially and unjustly removed from some denominations by Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

“The removal of Arabic Ajami from naira notes in the past provoked Muslims and caused division within the country, and only its return to all denominations can heal the wound.

“In 2005, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo fired the first salvo against the naira note during his eight-year rule as a civilian president (1999–2007). Obasanjo removed the Arabic Ajami from 5, 10, 20 and 50 naira denominations.

“Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan also took the cue from Obasanjo by removing Arabic Ajami from the 100 naira note when he discharged the commemorative centenary banknote on December 19, 2014.

“Returning the Arabic Ajami inscription is our only condition to support the CBN,” the statement said.

