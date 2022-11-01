Buhari has removed more citizens from poverty despite challenges, Nigerian govt claims

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, claims that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been able to liberate more Nigerians out of poverty despite the economic challenges the Federal Government has faced in the past seven years.

Sani-Gwarzo who made this known during the launch of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 2.0) in Jalingo, Taraba State on Monday, said Buhari’s policies have been “putting smiles on the faces of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.”

While delivering a speech, Sani-Gwarzo said Buhari’s administration has lifted many Nigerians from poverty, and it’s still on track to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty before the end of his administration in 2023.

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration in 2015, when it inherited a National Poverty Incidence level averaging 70 per cent going by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the Federal Government has paid more attention to generating solutions to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite other economic challenges the administration inherited at the time”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary added that in 2015, the NSIP was introduced as a strategy of poverty reduction, and that it is currently garnering many partnerships, including international development partners and has been delivering on the mandate.

