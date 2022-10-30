News
Insecurity: Buhari summons service chiefs for emergency meeting Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will hold an emergency meeting with security chiefs on Monday in Abuja.
The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday night.
He said the meeting is aimed at strengthening security across the country.
The United States, the United Kingdom, and five other foreign countries had during the week alerted the nationals living in the country about planned attacks by terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
READ ALSO:Buhari insensitive to Nigerians’ plights – Kukah
In separate notices posted on their websites, the US and British embassies in the country warned their citizens against unnecessary trips to the FCT.
Ahmad wrote: “President @MBuhari has summoned an emergency security meeting tomorrow in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.
“The meeting will be attended by the Defence Minister, service chiefs, and other heads of security agencies.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...