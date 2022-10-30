Connect with us

Insecurity: Buhari summons service chiefs for emergency meeting Monday

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari will hold an emergency meeting with security chiefs on Monday in Abuja.

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday night.

He said the meeting is aimed at strengthening security across the country.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and five other foreign countries had during the week alerted the nationals living in the country about planned attacks by terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari insensitive to Nigerians' plights – Kukah

In separate notices posted on their websites, the US and British embassies in the country warned their citizens against unnecessary trips to the FCT.

Ahmad wrote: “President @MBuhari has summoned an emergency security meeting tomorrow in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

“The meeting will be attended by the Defence Minister, service chiefs, and other heads of security agencies.”

Opinions

