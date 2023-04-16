Musa Mubarak secures NNPP governorship ticket in Kogi

Alhaji Musa Mubarak on Sunday won the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship primary in Kogi State.

Mubarak, who is popularly known as “Emperor’’ scored 607 votes to defeat his closet rival, Pastor Felix Oni, who polled 44 votes in the exercise held in Lokoja.

The third candidate, Alhaji Hassan Bawa, garnered three votes.

Three other aspirants, Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar, Alhaji Aliyu Ali, and Mr. Kamaldeen Yakubu, stepped down from the race and supported Mubarak.

READ ALSO: Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi

The election was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

With his victory in the NNPP primary, Mubarak will square up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman-Ododo, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now