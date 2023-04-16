Politics
Musa Mubarak secures NNPP governorship ticket in Kogi
Alhaji Musa Mubarak on Sunday won the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship primary in Kogi State.
Mubarak, who is popularly known as “Emperor’’ scored 607 votes to defeat his closet rival, Pastor Felix Oni, who polled 44 votes in the exercise held in Lokoja.
The third candidate, Alhaji Hassan Bawa, garnered three votes.
Three other aspirants, Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar, Alhaji Aliyu Ali, and Mr. Kamaldeen Yakubu, stepped down from the race and supported Mubarak.
READ ALSO: Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi
The election was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.
With his victory in the NNPP primary, Mubarak will square up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman-Ododo, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...