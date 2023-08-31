The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, has disclosed that the social media platform will add audio and video call features to increase the services to its users.

Musk informed his followers of the impending features on Thursday through a post, stating that the audio and video calls will be possible without a phone number.

The new features will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac users, but Musk didn’t reveal the date X will release the audio and video call features.

In the post, Musk wrote “Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique.”

Musk has been announcing several feature updates to the X platform. Some weeks back, the billionaire said users will no longer be able to block accounts on the platform.

Recall that two months ago, Musk also introduced a limit to posts users can read: “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

“- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

