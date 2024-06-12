News
Mutfwang frees 10 inmates in Plateau
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has ordered the release of 10 inmates in the state’s correctional centres.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.
Mutfwang said the gesture was in line with the constitutional powers conferred on him and recommendations of the Plateau State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.
The governor also commuted the death sentences of three inmates to life imprisonment.
He said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended and in consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, hereby exercise my power of Prerogative of Mercy on 13 inmates.”
The governor said the beneficiaries were remorseful over the crimes committed, hence the recommendation by the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.
