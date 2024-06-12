Mutfwang frees 10 inmates in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has ordered the release of 10 inmates in the state’s correctional centres.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Mutfwang said the gesture was in line with the constitutional powers conferred on him and recommendations of the Plateau State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

READ ALSO: Gunmen release seven inmates in Imo prison attack, kill police inspector

The governor also commuted the death sentences of three inmates to life imprisonment.

He said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended and in consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, hereby exercise my power of Prerogative of Mercy on 13 inmates.”

The governor said the beneficiaries were remorseful over the crimes committed, hence the recommendation by the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now