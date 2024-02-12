News
Gunmen release seven inmates in Imo prison attack, kill police inspector
Gunmen on Monday attacked a Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Farm Settlement in the Umualomoke community, Okigwe local government area of Imo State, and freed seven inmates.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, said in a statement in Owerri that the hoodlums also abducted an officer in charge of the farm settlement, and killed a police inspector in the attack.
He said the gunmen also attacked the residence of the lawmaker representing Imo North Senatorial District, Patrick Ndubeze, in the area.
READ ALSO: Four inmates killed in Osun attempted jailbreak
The spokesman said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the command’s Special Tactical Squad to work with the military and other security agencies to hunt down attackers.
“The police commissioner mandated the tactical team to rescue the kidnapped officer unhurt and arrest the fleeing inmates to face the full wrath of the law,” the spokesman added.
