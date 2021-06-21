NADECO writes Buhari, UN, US, UK, others, laments insecurity in Nigeria

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has written an open letter President Muhammadu Buhari, the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), the Security Council of the UN, the President of the United States of America, the Speaker of the Congress and Leader of the Senate of the United States of America, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the House of Commons European Union and European Parliament, over the insecurity and political instability in Nigeria.

Also copied in the letter signed by the General Secretary and Spokesman of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun on Sunday were the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Nigeria (SCIAN).

In the letter, NADECO alleged that the “Fulanisation policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and its disregard for the constitution was fuelling secessionist agitations in the country.”

“Other than diminishing Democracy to a virtual dictatorship, NADECO wonders by which Section of our Ill-founded and presently extremely beleaguered so called Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution 1999,” the statement reads in part.

“Do the trio of your good self, Mr. President, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives aided by your hound dog, the Minister of Justice, public service officers all, with specific functions set out in the Constitution, find the justification to judge yourselves entitled to jump uninvited, with decrying statements, into the compendium of frays between trespassing Fulani herdsmen and ancestral land owners exercising their primordial rights to decide whom they want or do not want on their lands?

“In all the circumstances of this matter, NADECO has no alternative but to join in the insistence that there better be no more elections under the 1999 so called Federal Constitution, until we return to the negotiated 1960 and 1963 Federal Constitutions to which Nigerians subscribed at independence and when we became a republic.“

NADECO stressed that Buhari has rejected all entreaties and appeals by eminent Nigerians, ethnic nationalities leaders for the country to return Nigeria to the Independence Constitution as negotiated by the founding fathers and upon which Nigeria sought membership of the United Nations, but would rather accuse the protagonists of seeking to break up the country whilst ridiculing and threatening them with the charge of secession.

The pro-democracy group noted that their call was predicated on the “the unacceptability of this administration’s now obvious Policy of Fulanisation and the President’s refusal to discontinue operating Nigeria in accordance with a Constitution concocted to fraudulently obtain the consent of the people of Nigeria to surrender their sovereignty, lands, resources and rights to the control of the promoters of the forged constitution.”

By Isaac Dachen…

