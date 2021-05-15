Fayemi lists causes of insecurity in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has stated that Nigeria’s challenges are surmountable only if Nigerians were determined to tackle it with sincerity.

He made the assertion on Friday in Ibadan at a symposium organised by Hon. Shina Peller (APC- (Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constituency).

The ‘National Security and Peace Symposium’ was organised to commemorate Peller’s 45th birthday.

The governor listed some of the causes of insecurity in the country as inequality, poverty, and unemployment, and called for intensified efforts at eradicating all.

He said that the best way for youths to contribute positively to their communities was to get themselves involved in politics.

Fayemi said that Nigeria could better surmount her security challenges if the people understood the challenges and are committed to transforming Nigeria for the better.

“At the moment, we know our country is going through a lot of challenges, but these challenges are not insurmountable. These are challenges we can overcome.

“Countries with the security situations that are worse than this have overcome it. We can achieve this if we are single-minded.

“If we are honest, purpose-driven, dedicated, and determined, we will put behind all the triggers of violence in the land,” he said.

