Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Friday Gimba Yau Kumo who has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged $65 million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria is no longer President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law.

ICPC had earlier on Friday declared Kumo, who is a former Managing Director of the bank and two other persons wanted over alleged misappropriation and diversion of the national housing fund.

The other accused persons are Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola.

Kumo got married to Buhari’s daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

However, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who reacted to the development in a statement in Abuja, said the relationship between Kumo and the President’s daughter ended some years ago.

The statement read: “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared an in-law of the President wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, $65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time, the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.”

