PDP charges ICPC to track down Buhari’s son-in-law over alleged $65m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday charged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track down President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, over alleged $65 million fraud.

The commission had earlier on Friday declared the President’s son-in-law and two other persons wanted in connection with a $65million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank.

The two other accused persons are Tarry Yusuf and Bola Ogunsola.

In a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP insisted that the alleged fraud involving Kumo has an implication on the Buhari Presidency.

The statement read: “The party charges the ICPC not to succumb to reported pressure from the cabal in the Buhari Presidency but to track down Yau Kumo, the former Managing Director of the FMBN, who had already been declared wanted, and bring him to book alongside his accomplices.

“It speaks volumes that the Buhari Presidency had remained silent in the face of this huge fraud involving Mr. President’s son in-law; a beneficiary of the primitive family patronage in the Buhari administration, only for certain members of the cabal to be reportedly mounting pressure on the ICPC to let him off the hook.

“The PDP holds as wicked, afflicting and provocative that while millions of hardworking Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life due to the misrule and corruption of the All Progressives Congress and its administration, they are daily assailed by revelations of unbridled treasury looting under President Buhari’s watch.”

“The PDP urges the Buhari Presidency to allow for an open investigation of Mr. President’s son in-law as well as those fingered in the fraud in the NPA (Nigerian Ports Authority) and the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission).”

