Fayemi grants clemency to 12 prisoners | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday granted clemency to 12 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti Custodian Centre.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, during the occasion, said the inmates who were pardoned by the governor were serving various terms for offences such as stealing and housebreaking.

Represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Julius Ajibare, Fapohunda said the inmates were considered for clemency after recommendations by the state’s Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said, “The beneficiaries are considered based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness, and period left to serve at the centre.”

Meanwhile, he advised the freed inmates to continue to be of good conduct as they rejoin the society, avoid conducts that would hamper the peace of the society, and shun vengeance.

