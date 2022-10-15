Bauchi gov pardons 153 prisoners, provides them cash for small scale businesses

A total of 153 inmates in Bauchi State who could not afford to pay fines ranging between N5,000 to N10,000 imposed on them by the Courts have regained their freedom.

The inmates were granted pardon by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which gives such power to the Governor under the prerogative of mercy.

The Governor also provided the sum of N50,000 to each of the inmates to enable them establish small scale businesses in order to become self-reliant and good citizens of the country.

While addressing the freed inmates at the Government House Bauchi, Bala Mohammed charged them to be law abiding citizens and contribute to the development of the society positively.

The Governor also said that his administration was concerned with the present judicial system that causes unnecessary hardship to inmates and promised to introduce a policy that would reduce the state of awaiting trail with a view to decongest correctional centers.

He also called for establishment of a Federal Court of Appeal in the state towards ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

In their separate remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar and the Chairman of the State Council on prerogative of mercy,, Barrister Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu who is the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, called on the inmates to reciprocate the effort by avoiding anti social behavior when they reunite with their families.

Also speaking, the Comptroller of the State Correctional Service, Ali Abubakar Bajoga commended the Governor for the gesture noting that it was the largest pardon in the history of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the released inmates, Sa’idu Adamu Giade expressed delight for the freedom granted them and pledged to be law abiding citizens at all time.

