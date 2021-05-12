10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Edo PDP drags Obaseki to national leadership over Governor’s plan to dissolve party executives

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reported to the national leadership of the party, the proposed plans by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to dissolve the party executives at all levels in the state. Read more

2. Nigerians are over-tolerant of despots, that’s why Buhari is still President —Afenifere

President Muhammadu Buhari would not continue to be President amid the current spate of insecurity across the country if Nigerians weren’t over-tolerant of despots. Read more

3. MURIC opposes rumoured positioning of Adesina for president, says Muslim must emerge

The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has advocated for the emergence of a Muslim President of Yoruba origin ahead of the 2023 elections. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/muric-opposes-rumoured-positioning-of-adesina-for-president-says-muslim-must-emerge/

4. Nigeria exempted, as UK places Ghana, 20 others on high-risk money laundering list

A new United kingdom legislation has blacklisted Ghana as one of the 21 high-risk countries with unsatisfactory money laundering and terrorist financing control measures. Read more

5. Capital market operators risk losing license as SEC moves to protect investors

Some capital market operators risk losing their license, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) move to protect investors against unethical behaviour in the stock market. Read more

6. How Nigeria wasted N2.4trn gas revenue in nine years

In the last nine years, Nigeria has lost at least N2.4 trillion due to poor gas flaring practice of international oil companies and local stakeholders. Read more

7. Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram attack, chase insurgents out of Maiduguri

Troops of the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ of the Nigerian Army has successfully repelled Boko Haram insurgents who had attacked Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday evening, and succeeded in chasing them out the city. Read more

8. Police discover secret graves in Benue community

The Police Command in Benue State says it has discovered some secret graves in the Kastina-Ala local government area of the state. Read more

9. Suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief in Anambra

A man said to be a notorious criminal has been set ablaze at the Nkpor junction in the Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, for allegedly stealing an hankerchief in Monday. Read more

10. Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat

Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went their way on Tuesday. Read more

