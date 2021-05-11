Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram attack, chase insurgents out of Maiduguri | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ of the Nigerian Army has successfully repelled Boko Haram insurgents who had attacked Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday evening, and succeeded in chasing them out the city.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how the insurgents had stormed the Molai and Jiddari areas of the state capital at about 7pm just as Muslim faithfuls were breaking their Ramadan fast, setting houses on fire before the troops moved in and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

According to residents, the exchange of gunshots lasted for hours before the gallant soldiers were able to overcome the terrorists and they had to flee from the town.

The shooting, according to an officer from the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army located in Maiduguri, involved the use of heavy artillery to overcome the insurgents who were heavily armed with long range explosives and gun tanks.

Though no casualty figure could be ascertained, Military helicopters were seen hovering around the town and the surroundings while ambulances were also seen as the Army carried out a mop-up operation to make sure the insurgents did not have any hiding place in the town and to evacuate any injured soldier or civilian.

By: Isaac Dachen

