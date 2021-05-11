Suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

A man said to be a notorious criminal has been set ablaze at the Nkpor junction in the Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, for allegedly stealing an hankerchief in Monday.

The suspect whose identity could not be ascertained, was reported to have snatched a handkerchief from a victim and bolted away, thinking that it contained money.

An eyewitness who narrated how the incident happened, said:

“The deceased, in company with his gang members, was at the junction robbing passers-by of their valuables.

“The deceased stole a handkerchief from a victim’s pocket and took off with his gang members, thinking it was money

“The victim raised the alarm, which attracted sympathisers, who immediately mobilised and pursued them.

Read also: Three feared dead as gunmen attack vigilante office, police station in Anambra

“One of them was apprehended, while the others escaped. The apprehended robber was beaten to a pulp and asked to identify or disclose the whereabouts of his fleeing accomplices, but he refused and was set ablaze.”

The state police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased had been recovered, while investigation had commenced.

“Around 11am, there was a mob action on a suspected thief that resulted in the setting ablaze of the suspect at the Nkpor roundabout.

“Police operatives attached to the Ogidi Division quickly rushed to the scene, recovered the body and cordoned off the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order,” Tochukwu said in a statement.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions