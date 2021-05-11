 Suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Suspected thief burnt to death for stealing handkerchief in Anambra

Published

3 hours ago

on

3 suspected kidnappers lynched in Abuja

A man said to be a notorious criminal has been set ablaze at the Nkpor junction in the Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, for allegedly stealing an hankerchief in Monday.

The suspect whose identity could not be ascertained, was reported to have snatched a handkerchief from a victim and bolted away, thinking that it contained money.

An eyewitness who narrated how the incident happened, said:

“The deceased, in company with his gang members, was at the junction robbing passers-by of their valuables.

“The deceased stole a handkerchief from a victim’s pocket and took off with his gang members, thinking it was money

“The victim raised the alarm, which attracted sympathisers, who immediately mobilised and pursued them.

Read also: Three feared dead as gunmen attack vigilante office, police station in Anambra

“One of them was apprehended, while the others escaped. The apprehended robber was beaten to a pulp and asked to identify or disclose the whereabouts of his fleeing accomplices, but he refused and was set ablaze.”

The state police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased had been recovered, while investigation had commenced.

“Around 11am, there was a mob action on a suspected thief that resulted in the setting ablaze of the suspect at the Nkpor roundabout.

“Police operatives attached to the Ogidi Division quickly rushed to the scene, recovered the body and cordoned off the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order,” Tochukwu said in a statement.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports14 hours ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports2 days ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports2 days ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...

Latest Tech News

Tech24 hours ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech4 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech5 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech6 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech6 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...