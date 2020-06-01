NAHCO, 11 PLC, Berger Paints top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

The Nigerian bourse held three sessions last week due to the public holiday on Monday and Tuesday, declared to commemorate the Ramadan festival. Consequently, activities were limited even though daily volumes were significantly bigger than those of the week before.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week and some other fundamental factors.

Ripples Nigeria watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY (NAHCO) PLC

NAHCO tops our list this week on the back of the board’s plan to reward shareholders with a N0.30 per share dividend for FY2019.

Its FY2019 financial statement reveals a 256% advancement in profit after tax and a 2.3% jump in gross earnings.

Its EPS stands at N0.64 while its PE ratio is 3.91.

11 PLC (Formerly MOBIL OIL NIGERIA PLC)

11 Plc makes our list this week due to its dividend proposal of N8.25 per share for Full Year 2019.

The qualification date is fixed for 29th September while the payment date is to be advised.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at N22.47 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 9.52.

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC

Berger Paints makes our list on the account of declaring a dividend for FY2019 last week. It announced a proposed dividend of N0.25 per share subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The qualification date is 11th June while the payment date is 25th June.

Its EPS is N1.55 while its PE ratio is 4.52.

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Dangote Sugar makes our list on the basis of its proposal of N1.10 per share dividend for FY2019 last week. The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s next AGM.

The qualification date is fixed for 19th June while payment is to be made within 48 hours of the AGM, the date of which will be communicated by the board later.

Its EPS is N1.82 while its PE ratio is 7.10.

REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC

Regency Assurance makes our list on the basis of being the biggest price loser of the week that just went by. Opening at N0.23, it closed at N0.20, shedding 13.04%

NEIMETH INTER’L PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

Neimeth appears on our list for emerging the biggest price gainer last week. It opened at N0.86 and closed at N1.13, notching up 31.40%.

GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC

GSK tops our list this week on the basis of its dividend proposal of N0.55 per share for Full Year 2019.

This is coming on the heels of the release of its annual report and financial statements for the year under review, which saw the drug-maker post a 48.5% leap in profit after tax from N617.624 million to N917.105 million.

The qualification date is fixed for 22nd June and the payment date for 24th July.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at N0.51 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 14.01.

