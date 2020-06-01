ZAMFARA: Nigerian troops kill 4 bandits, bombs logistics warehouse

Nigerian Army troops of the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have confirmed the killing of no fewer than four terrorists and the bombing of their logistics warehouse approximately five-kilometre North of Birnin Kogo, in Zamfara State.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, who stated that the airstrikes were executed after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

The statement by Enenche read in part: “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed a bandits’ logistics warehouse approximately five Kilometer North of Birnin Kogo in Zamfara State.

“The airstrikes were executed on May 30, a sequel to Human Intelligence, HUMINT, reports, which were later confirmed by a series of aerial surveillance missions, showing that the large structure was being used by bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items.

READ ALSO: Over 1000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed in six weeks by Nigerian troops –Buratai

“Four armed bandits guarding the facility were also killed as a result of the attack,” it added.

This came days after the Nigerian military has faulted a report by rights group Amnesty International (AI) that it is subjecting children in the northeast ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency to unlawful treatment and detention.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said that there were no children detained in any of its detention centres across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions