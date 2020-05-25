Over 1000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed in six weeks by Nigerian troops –Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Yusuf Buratai has informed that in six weeks, no fewer than 1000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the ongoing onslaught against insurgents in Nigeria’s Northeast region.

Lt. Gen. Buratai who made the disclosure during a luncheon organised for the troops of “Operations Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Sunday, said that the operation against the terrorists started started on 12 April – about six weeks ago.

According to the COAS, a total of 84 high ranking members of Boko Haram, their logistics and a good number of their informants were arrested by Nigerian troops within the same time frame.

“We have put concerted efforts against BHTs and ISWAP,” he said, adding that:”We have severely dealth with the BH terrorists and ISWAP. “We have successful displaced major camps of the BHTs.

“We have killed 1015 terrorists and ISWAP in the ongoing operation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state respectively.

“We have also arrested 84 BHTs logistics and information suppliers in the ongoing operation which started 12 April, 2020,” Buratai said.

