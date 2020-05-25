10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. Buhari reportedly cancels approvals, appointments by late Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly directed his new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari to cancel all appointments made by the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, without his permission. Read more

2. Lagos govt to close Marine Beach Bridge for 5 months

The Lagos State government on Sunday announced the partial closure of the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa, to vehicular movement. Read more

3. ‘He ordered armed men to chase us out’, Buhari’s appointees Dabiri-Erewa, Pantami fight dirty in public (Video)

A war of words has ensued between two top government officials in Nigeria over the purported ejection of staff of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from an office complex in Abuja. Read more

4. 313 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 7839; death toll rises to 226

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

5. COVID-19: Oyo govt adjusts curfew

The Oyo State government on Sunday adjusted the curfew in the state to 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Read more

6. NCC explains why NIDCOM was vacated from office complex

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Sunday explained why the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was asked to vacate its office complex in the Mbora District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), named Digital Economy Complex. Read more

7. Kashamu alerts police to alleged threat to his life

A former senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday alerted the police to the alleged planned invasion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Secretariat in Abeokuta by armed thugs. Read more

8. Ganduje grants pardon to 293 inmates in Kano, gifts them N5,000 each

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar, on Sunday granted pardon to 293 inmates of Custodial Centers in the state. Read more

9. Dozens stranded as Anambra govt erects giant gate on Niger Bridge (video)

The Anambra State government has closed the state’s section of the River Niger Bridge by mounting a giant gate at a spot on the bridge. Read more

10. Teenager fakes death to avoid financial pressure from mother

A 19-year-old girl, Margaret Ikumu, from Oni community in Oju local government area of Benue State faked her own death on social media to avoid financial pressure from her mother. Read more

