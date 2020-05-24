BREAKING: 313 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 7839; death toll rises to 226

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the discoveries had further increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7, 839.

The death toll had also increased from 221 to 226 while 2,263 patients had been given a clean bill of health by medical personnel at the various isolation centres in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (148), FCT (36), Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8) and Delta (8).

Others are – Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2) and Anambra (1).

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 265 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 7526; death toll now 221

The NCDC said: “7,839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,263 AND Deaths: 226.”

Join the conversation

Opinions