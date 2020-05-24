10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 24, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Sunday morning.

1. BUHARI TO NIGERIANS: I understand your pain, COVID-19 lockdown won’t remain longer than necessary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that the lockdown measures put in place by the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 would not remain longer than necessary. Read more

2. Na’Abba tests negative for COVID-19

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, was on Friday released from the isolation centre where he has been since his return from the United Kingdom. Read more

3. Nigeria records 265 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 7526; death toll now 221

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 265 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. We’ve spent over N3b on fasting, Sallah welfare – Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the state government spent over N3 billion on various welfare packages during the Ramadan fast and preparation for the Eid-El-Fitr. Read more

5. Edo govt tests 1,367 for COVID-19, extends active case search to 542 communities

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundua, said on Saturday the state government had tested 1,367 people for COVID-19 in the state. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 23, 2020

6. After 17 days in custody, police charges journalist for ‘annoyance and hatred’ against Lai on social media

The Nigeria Police Force Friday charged a journalist, Rotimi Jolayemi, aka Oba Akewi, for allegedly causing “annoyance and hatred” for the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed through the social media. Read more

7. Miyetti Allah moves to end hostilities with farmers in Benue, Nasarawa

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Saturday offered to end all hostilities with farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States. Read more

8. KADUNA: Health workers begin 7-day warning strike amid COVID-19 pandemic

A seven days warning strike has been embarked upon by Health Workers in Kaduna State, who have decided to down tools, over issues that were yet to be resolved between them and the state government. Read more

9. Military kills 135 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara air raids

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 135 armed bandits during air raids of several locations in Katsina and Zamfara States. Read more

10. Amotekun operatives arrest two men for allegedly stealing female underwear in Osun

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps on Saturday arrested two young men for allegedly stealing female panties at the Kajola Ajaba area of Osun State. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions