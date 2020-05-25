Lagos discharges 31 more recovered COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State government has discharged 31 more COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the virus following treatment.

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a brief social media statement on Sunday.

He said, “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities.

“Today (Sunday), 31 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 1 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi and 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 infections

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 738.

“The discharge of #COVID19 patients is encouraging and we thank our front line health workers for the remarkable progress we have made.”

He, therefore, called on all residents of the state and Nigerians not to relent in the battle against the virus currently ravaging the world.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pleaded that everyone must continue to onserve hand hygiene, wear a mask and observe physically distance when outdoor.

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, the chain of #COVID19 transmission can be broken in our State,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions