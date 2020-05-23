Lagos discharges 45 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday an additional 45 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery from the disease.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said those discharged included 22 females and 23 males.

The figure, according to him, brought the number of patients that had been discharged from the state’s treatment centres to 707.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients – 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians, were discharged to join the society.

“The patients – 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.”

Join the conversation

Opinions