Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients

May 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday that 13 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the development had increased the number of patients discharged from the state’s isolation facilities to 662.

He said: “Today (Thursday, May 21, 2020), 13 more COVID-19 patients in Lagos; nine males and four females, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, one from the Onikan, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Lekki and five from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered.

“With this, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that had been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 662.”

