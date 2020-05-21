Ekiti records another COVID-19 death

The Ekiti State government said on Thursday a 75-year-old woman had died from complications arising from COVID-19.

The government said on its Twitter handle that the development had brought the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to two.

It said: “We can confirm that one of the samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control-accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the #COVID-19 virus infection.

“The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications resulting from the virus.”

