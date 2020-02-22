Buratai encourages troops, says end of Boko Haram just days away

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has declared that defeating terrorists finally and ending the menace of Boko Haram insurgents is just a matter of days away.

Buratai who made the remarks on Friday following recent victories on several Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts and bases as well as the neutralization of many of their Commanders, commended troops of the Nigerian army for their gallantry that manifested in the unprecedented successes recorded in the Theatre recently.

The COAS in the congratulatory message contained in a letter personally signed by him to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, said that he has never been so happy and proud of the gallant troops in their concerted efforts of ending terrorism.

He said; “I urged you to continue to dominate the Theatre and maintain a high standard of professionalism.”

Buratia who also implored them never to allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continued to discharge their legitimate duties said he believed in the renewed efforts that brought more confidence and hope in the troops by Nigerians.

“I am more confident now than ever before with your current robust posture that you will end the BHT/ISWAP menace in no distance time,” he said.

