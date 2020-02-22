ADAMAWA: Boko Haram attacks Garkida town, sacks residents

Pandemonium struck in Garkida, a town in Adamawa State, when heavily armed Boko Haram insurgents overran the community on Friday forcing terrified residents to flee for their lives.

Reports say the insurgents spread immediate fear in the minds of many in the area when they shot sporadically into the air forcing residents to scamper in different directions during the violence.

Though, the amount of damage or hurt caused by the terrorists during the attack could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report, Garkida residents who had rarely suffered such destructive activities were said to be shocked and saddened by the incident.

The attack was also not confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who revealed that men and officials had been sent to Garkida but were yet to brief him.

