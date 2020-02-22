Latest Politics Top Stories

ADAMAWA: Boko Haram attacks Garkida town, sacks residents

February 22, 2020
CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack
By Ripples Nigeria

Pandemonium struck in Garkida, a town in Adamawa State, when heavily armed Boko Haram insurgents overran the community on Friday forcing terrified residents to flee for their lives.

Reports say the insurgents spread immediate fear in the minds of many in the area when they shot sporadically into the air forcing residents to scamper in different directions during the violence.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram militants kill several ‘vigilante’ men in Yobe

Though, the amount of damage or hurt caused by the terrorists during the attack could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report, Garkida residents who had rarely suffered such destructive activities were said to be shocked and saddened by the incident.

The attack was also not confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who revealed that men and officials had been sent to Garkida but were yet to brief him.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!