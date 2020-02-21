Boko Haram militants kill several ‘vigilante’ men in Yobe

The Boko Haram militants on Friday killed an unspecified number of vigilante operatives at a checkpoint along the Damaturu/Gashua road in Yobe State.

The attack according to eyewitnesses, took place between two villages on the road, Lantewa and Kaliyari, where the insurgents mounted a checkpoint and operated unchallenged for more than two hours.

A top vigilante official in the state told journalists on Friday evening that some of his men were killed and their Hilux van seized by the jihadists.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that some of my boys are killed by Boko Haram fighters.”

The Acting Assistant of Army Public Relation, Sector 2 “Operation Lafiya Dole,” Chinonso Oteh, also confirmed the attack, saying ground and the Nigeria Air Force troops have successfully dislodged the insurgents.

