The Boko Haram militants on Friday killed an unspecified number of vigilante operatives at a checkpoint along the Damaturu/Gashua road in Yobe State.
The attack according to eyewitnesses, took place between two villages on the road, Lantewa and Kaliyari, where the insurgents mounted a checkpoint and operated unchallenged for more than two hours.
A top vigilante official in the state told journalists on Friday evening that some of his men were killed and their Hilux van seized by the jihadists.
READ ALSO: Court releases 87 Shiite members
He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that some of my boys are killed by Boko Haram fighters.”
The Acting Assistant of Army Public Relation, Sector 2 “Operation Lafiya Dole,” Chinonso Oteh, also confirmed the attack, saying ground and the Nigeria Air Force troops have successfully dislodged the insurgents.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Boko Haram militants kill several ‘vigilante’ men in Yobe - February 21, 2020
- Court dismisses anti-graft panel’s report on Sanusi - February 21, 2020
- New Generation Kings and the “Mike Tyson” of Iwo - February 21, 2020