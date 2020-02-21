Boko Haram militants kill several ‘vigilante’ men in Yobe

Latest Metro

February 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Boko Haram militants on Friday killed an unspecified number of vigilante operatives at a checkpoint along the Damaturu/Gashua road in Yobe State.

The attack according to eyewitnesses, took place between two villages on the road, Lantewa and Kaliyari, where the insurgents mounted a checkpoint and operated unchallenged for more than two hours.

A top vigilante official in the state told journalists on Friday evening that some of his men were killed and their Hilux van seized by the jihadists.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that some of my boys are killed by Boko Haram fighters.”

The Acting Assistant of Army Public Relation, Sector 2 “Operation Lafiya Dole,” Chinonso Oteh, also confirmed the attack, saying ground and the Nigeria Air Force troops have successfully dislodged the insurgents.

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
