Naira appreciates at black market

The Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar at the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Tuesday.

The Nigerian currency was exchanged with its American pair yesterday at N741/$1 in the black market compared with the preceding session’s value of N743/$1.

This indicated that the local currency was strengthened against the greenback by N2 or 0.27 per cent during the trading day, which was a public holiday.

READ ALSO:Naira regains some lost value

The federal government declared Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, 2022, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day.

There was no update on the official market rate from N456.50 it last traded on December 23, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now