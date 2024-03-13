Naira appreciates further against dollar at official window, trades at ₦1,603|$1

The Nigerian currency, the naira, Tuesday continued its recovery against the American dollar as it traded at N1,603.38|$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.

This represents a gain of N15.48 when compared to the N1,617.96/$1 it closed on, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The intraday high was N1,637/$1, while the intraday low was N1,425.35/$1, representing a lean spread of N211.65/$1.

Meanwhile, the naira gained N12 against the dollar at the parallel market as the local currency appreciated to N1,603/$1 as against the N1,615 /$1 it traded the previous day. As it stands, the naira is trading at the same rate at both official and parallel windows.

The naira however slumped against the British Pound to trade at N2,050/£1 as against the previous trading day’s price of N2,030/£1 representing a loss of N20 for the local currency.

After about two weeks of closing flat against the Canadian dollar, the naira slumped massively to trade at N1,300| CA$1 on Tuesday, representing a decline of N150 when compared to the N1,150/CA$1 it traded the previous day.

The naira lost N35 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,740/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,705/€1 representing a loss of N35 for the local currency.

By Babajide Okeowo

