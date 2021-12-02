Naira maintains stability against dollar at I&E, but at a cost

Nigerian currency remained strong against the US dollar as it maintained stability for another day at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

Data from FMDQ securities on Wednesday showed the Nigerian currency traded flat at N415.07/$1 for the fourth straight trading day.

Yesterday’s standstill between Naira and dollars occurred as dollar supply into the market rose significantly.

Data on Wednesday, showed a rise of $223.18 million from $152.98 million achieved a day earlier, indicating an increase of $70.2 million or 45.9 per cent.

But at the interbank segment of the market, the Nigerian currency further depreciated on Wednesday by 4 kobo against the American Dollar as it traded at N411.7/$1 compared to N410.66/$1 of the preceding day.

The local currency, however, appreciated by 89 kobo against the Pound Sterling to trade at N548.43/£1 in contrast to N549.32/£1 it closed on Tuesday.

Read also: Naira falls against the dollar at official market to N456.97, but bounces back

Equally, the Naira gained N1.03 against the Euro to settle at N466.25/€1 compared with N467.28/€1 it traded the previous trading session.

Black Market traders however continued to sell dollars at N563 on Wednesday.

The battle to keep Naira low

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s battle to keep Naira strong saw Nigeria’s foreign reserves fall by $604.1 million in November.

According to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the reserves dropped from $41.79 billion it opened the month to $41.18 billion as of November 30.

A further look at the data revealed that the CBN made withdrawals without adding a single dollar during the month of November.

CBN is the sole supplier of forex in the country and needs the external reserves to meet demands.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now